Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

