Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Christopher Hufnagel Sells 2,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.