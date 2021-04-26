WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 78 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $133.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.