WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $60,000 Investment in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 528.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 108,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

