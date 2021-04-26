WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $229.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.