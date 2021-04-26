WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 2,450 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

