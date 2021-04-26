WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 304 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

