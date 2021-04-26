WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,330 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.