Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.