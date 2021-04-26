Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 224,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

