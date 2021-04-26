WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. 967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. WPP has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WPP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WPP by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.