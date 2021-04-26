Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

