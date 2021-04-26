Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.19

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Ycash has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $60,802.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00415391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00154865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00238623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004521 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,066,681 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

