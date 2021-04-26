YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

Charter Communications stock opened at $657.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $627.38 and its 200 day moving average is $631.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

