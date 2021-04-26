YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $154.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

