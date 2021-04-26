YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

