YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 62.2% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

