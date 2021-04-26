Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. 82,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,349. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

