Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post sales of $110.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.42 million to $110.72 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

