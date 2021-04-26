Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.58). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

NTLA traded up $6.50 on Monday, hitting $84.79. 820,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $4,922,274.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

