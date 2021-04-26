Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.