Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 481.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. 553,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

