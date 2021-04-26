Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

DASH opened at $152.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.85. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

