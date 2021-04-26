Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Mondelez International also reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

