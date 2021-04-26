Zacks: Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.59 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $106.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,378. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

