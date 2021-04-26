Zacks: Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,092,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,968,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

