Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

