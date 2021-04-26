Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $371.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.97 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $351.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 327,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

