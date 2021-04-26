Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

