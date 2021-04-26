Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.77 Million

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $634.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $633.00 million to $635.80 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks stock opened at $209.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

