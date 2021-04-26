Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $168.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.17 million. ProPetro reported sales of $395.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $839.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $969.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.28 on Monday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

