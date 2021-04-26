Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,646. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

