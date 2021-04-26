Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

