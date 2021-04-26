Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.69). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.54. The stock had a trading volume of 221,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

