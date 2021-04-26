Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.