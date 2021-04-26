Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.