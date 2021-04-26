Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

