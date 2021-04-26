Zacks Investment Research Lowers Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) to Strong Sell

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

