Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The Weir Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

