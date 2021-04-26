Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to “Buy”

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,240. The firm has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,716,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

