Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to “Buy”

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NCBS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

