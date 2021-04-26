Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.