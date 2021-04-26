Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

