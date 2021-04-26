Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00412481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00018504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00156352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00232048 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

