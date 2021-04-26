Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.44.

Zendesk stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

