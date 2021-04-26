ZENZO Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,579.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00305337 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00025036 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.