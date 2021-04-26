Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $556,084.28 and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.