ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Cap of $360,947.37

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $360,947.37 and approximately $229.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00751470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.93 or 0.07460497 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

