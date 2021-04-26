Zhang Financial LLC Buys 379 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.