Zilla Hits Market Cap of $537,370.20 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Zilla has a market cap of $537,370.20 and approximately $21,450.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

