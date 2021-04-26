Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Sells $114,152.22 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

